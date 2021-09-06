Work with us
Join the VCOSS board
VCOSS is the peak body for the state’s social and community sector.
VCOSS launched a new Strategic Plan this year. Our vision is “a Victoria free from poverty and disadvantage” and our purpose is “wellbeing for all Victorians and their communities”.
VCOSS is appointing two new Board members; one for three-years and one for two-years.
We are seeking applicants with community experience that aligns with the VCOSS Strategic Plan and would assist the Board to govern its successful delivery.
People from diverse backgrounds and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are strongly encouraged to apply. Previous board experience is not required.
How to apply
- Download and complete the nomination form.
- Attach a brief CV outlining any relevant experience. This is your opportunity to describe what kind on contribution you could make, and why you’re well suited for the role.
- Email both documents to board@vcoss.org.au by Monday 6 September 2021.
For further information please email us or call Bianca Davey on 9235 1000.
Memberships & Administration Officer
Full time, $65,324-$74,971
The Memberships & Administration Officer is responsible for the effective membership, office, and financial administration of VCOSS.
We are looking for someone who can:
• Maintain and ensure the data integrity of the membership and stakeholder contact database.
• Prepare and process monthly membership renewal letters as well as manage the Membership specific queries and issues of VCOSS members.
• Process incoming and outgoing payments and approvals.
• Provide high quality administrative support to members, staff, and suppliers.
The Memberships & Administration Officer position is a key support function that ensures the effective day to day running of the organisation. The position is responsible for membership, finance and database administration, reception, equipment and office maintenance, and any other administrative support required.
The successful candidate will have relevant qualifications and/or experience in office administration or a related field. Demonstrated knowledge and experience in office systems, equipment and processes are essential and an understanding of membership/client-based database systems (e.g., CRM systems/software) is desirable.
VCOSS is Victoria’s peak social advocacy body and the key representative organisation of the state’s social and community sector. Our members include charities, frontline service bodies, awareness groups, advocacy organisations and other peak bodies.
The successful applicant will sit in the Corporate Services Team and report to the Director Corporate Services. Salary and conditions of employment are governed by the Victorian Council of Social Service Enterprise Agreement 2017 and VCOSS policies and procedures.
VCOSS values and embraces differences in gender, age, ethnicity, race, cultural background, disability, religion and sexual orientation. People from unique or diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply for this position. Please advise if you require specific support to apply and we will work with you to identify the best way forward.
To apply:
Applications must address the selection criteria and include a resume. Please forward to vcoss@vcoss.org.au by COB Monday 16 August 2021.
For inquiries, please contact Director Corporate Services, Rosanna Care on rosanna.care@vcoss.org.au
Position Description: Memberships and Administration Officer