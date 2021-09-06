Work with us

Help us make Victoria stronger, fairer and more just.

VCOSS is committed to equal opportunity employment.

We strive to create an environment free from discrimination and harassment.

We do not discriminate on the grounds of sex, marital status, pregnancy, family or parental status, race, gender, age, sexual orientation, political or religious beliefs, disability or health.

This commitment applies to all phases of employment, including but not limited to: selection and appointment, promotion, training, superannuation, compensation and employment terms and conditions.

We celebrate diversity among our staff and welcome applications from people from all cultural backgrounds, including Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people, people of diverse genders, sexes and sexualities, and people with a disability.



We are currently seeking:





Join the VCOSS board VCOSS is the peak body for the state’s social and community sector. VCOSS launched a new Strategic Plan this year. Our vision is “a Victoria free from poverty and disadvantage” and our purpose is “wellbeing for all Victorians and their communities”. VCOSS is appointing two new Board members; one for three-years and one for two-years. We are seeking applicants with community experience that aligns with the VCOSS Strategic Plan and would assist the Board to govern its successful delivery. People from diverse backgrounds and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are strongly encouraged to apply. Previous board experience is not required. How to apply Download and complete the nomination form. Attach a brief CV outlining any relevant experience. This is your opportunity to describe what kind on contribution you could make, and why you’re well suited for the role. Email both documents to board@vcoss.org.au by Monday 6 September 2021. For further information please email us or call Bianca Davey on 9235 1000.